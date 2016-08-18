Police stops separatist leaders' march to UN office

August 18, 2016 03:30 IST

Separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Wednesday attempted to defy house arrest and lead processions to the office of the United Nations Military Observers Group over the Kashmir situation which was scuttled by the police.

Mirwaiz, chairman of moderate Hurriyat Conference, tried to take out the march from his Nigeen residence along with a dozen of his supporters this afternoon but police stopped them and took them into custody, officials said. He was lodged at Nigeen police station.

Separately, Geelani, chairman of hard-line Hurriyat Conference, also tried to defy the house arrest and lead a march towards the UNMOG from his Hyderpora residence.

However, they were stopped by police and taken into preventive custody. He was lodged at Humhama police station, the officials said.

Prior to his arrest, Geelani staged a sit-in outside his house, they said.

The separatists had given a call for a march to the UN office here to impress upon the world body to intervene and resolve the Kashmir issue.

Authorities had deployed police and paramilitary forces in strength in Srinagar, sealing all roads leading to the UNMOG office in Sonawar area of Srinagar.

Prior to his detention, Mirwaiz said the proposed march to the UNMOG was aimed at attracting the attention of the UN towards the ‘grave’ situation in the Valley.

“The UN must stand up and take necessary steps to stop human rights violations and resolve Kashmir issue,” he said.

Terming the situation in the valley as ‘grave and explosive’, the Hurriyat chairman said the UN needs to play a ‘positive role’ to resolve Kashmir issue.

A group of lawyers led by High Court Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom also tried to take out a march from the high court complex here but were stopped by police at Budshah Chowk bridge, the officials said.

Carrying placards and banners demanding intervention of the UN to resolve Kashmir issue, the lawyers also demanded punishment to the killers of 63 persons during the ongoing unrest in the Valley.

The lawyers returned to the high court complex after staging a peaceful sit-in at Jehangir Chowk.

The officials said residents of several localities in the city including Batmaloo, Chattabal, Safakadal, Noorbagh, Rainawari, Dalgate, Brain, Rawalpora, Shah Kadal, Habbakadal, Fatehkadal and Guru Bazar also staged peaceful sit-ins after their attempts to march to the UN office were scuttled by security forces.

Image for representational purpose only.