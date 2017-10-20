PM to launch several projects in Gujarat on Sunday

October 20, 2017 20:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Gujarat on October 22 for the third time this month, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a number of projects in Bhavnagar and Vadodara districts.

Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 615 crore roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.

The prime minister had called ferry service his ‘dream project’ while addressing a gathering at Gandhinagar on Monday.

He will address a gathering in Ghogha and undertake a journey to Dahej from Ghogha on the ferry. From Dahej, he will leave for Vadodara, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore.

Ajay Bhadoo, Chief Executive Officer of Gujarat Maritime Board, which is executing the ro-ro project, said the first phase of the service to be inaugurated by Modi on Sunday is meant for passengers.

In the second phase, which would be ready in two months, cars can also be carried between the two towns.

"It is a complex project which involves complicated marine structure of the Gulf of Cambay, on which it is built. The service reduces the distance between the two towns from 310 kilometres by road to 30 kilometres which can be covered in 1 hour," Bhadoo said.

Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project in January 2012, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

In Vadodara, Modi will inaugurate eight different projects worth Rs 1,140 crore.

Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Vinod Rao said Modi will dedicate to people a Rs 100 crore city command and control centre in Badamadi Garden, Rs 125-crore Janmahal city transport hub and multi-level parking (under PPP), a Rs 160 crore multi-modal city transport hub, Rs 267 crore waste-to-energy processing plant.

The other projects are a Rs 166 crore water treatment plant, two flyovers collectively worth Rs 265 crore, a Rs 55 crore deer safari park, and a Rs 6 crore veterinary hospital.

He will also address people at Navlakhi compound in Vadodara.

Modi had last visited Vadodara, a constituency from where he contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election and won by a record margin, on October 22 last year to inaugurate a new airport terminal building and distribute assistance devices to the divyangjan (physically challenged) people.

The prime minister had visited Gujarat on Monday this week, when he addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party workers at a rally in Gandhinagar.

Prior to that, Modi had visited his home town Vadnagar on October 8 and also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects in Rajkot, Vadnagar, Gandhinagar, and Bharuch. He has been frequently visiting the state, which goes to polls in December this year.