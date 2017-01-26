PM Modi breaks protocol again, walks down Rajpath to greet people

January 26, 2017 18:59 IST

Breaking away from tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday again walked down at the Rajpath to greet citizens during the 68th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Last year too, on the Republic Day, the prime minister walked down the Rajpath to greet people.

India on Thursday celebrated its 68th Republic Day with great joy and zeal. While on the one hand, the India's military prowess and achievements in various fields was showcased on the other was the display of state-of- the-art defence and cultural platforms left the audience mesmerised.

A major attraction of this year's parade was a 149-member UAE contingent led by Lt Col Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli, consisting of the UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy and Army contingent led by a UAE band consisting of 35 musicians marching on Rajpath and presenting a ceremonial salute to President Pranab Mukherjee.

For the first time, a contingent of the National Security Guard, popularly known as Black Cats, took part in the parade.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was the chief guest of the occasion and was accompanied by a delegation of ministers.

