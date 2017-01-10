PM asks Denmark to help in Purulia case accused Davy's extradition

January 10, 2017 18:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Denmark to extend full support in the extradition of Purulia arms drop case accused Kim Davy, taking into account India’s ‘sensitivities’.

The matter was raised by Modi during a call on by Danish Minister of Energy, Utilities and Climate Change Lars Christian Lilleholt, who is here to attend the Vibrant Gujarat summit.

“The prime minister raised the issue of Kim Davy’s extradition and hoped that Denmark would take into account India’s sensitivities and extend full cooperation. The Danish minister assured that Denmark was seized of the matter,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

Last month, India had made a fresh request to Denmark seeking extradition of Niels Holck aka Kim Davy, an accused in the 21-year-old Purulia arms drop case. The fresh Indian plea was made after previous attempts to bring him to India for facing prosecution failed as the courts in Denmark rejected the extradition request.

During the meeting, Modi also expressed his gratitude for Denmark’s support to India’s membership of Missile Technology Control Regime and Nuclear Suppliers’ Group.

The two also discussed bilateral trade cooperation with the prime minister asserting that India-Denmark trade of $2.8 billion (Rs 19,100 crore) and Danish investment of $6 billion (Rs 38,200 crore) in India showed the strength of trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The prime minister sought Danish participation in the areas of ports and shipping, waste water management and energy efficiency, in all of which Denmark has considerable expertise, Swarup said.

On his part, the Danish minister conveyed greetings of the Danish prime minister and said that Denmark greatly appreciated Modi’s vision for modernising India.

Denmark was keen to participate in India’s smart city project and was awaiting an early visit by Union Minister of Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu, the visiting minister conveyed and added that Denmark was also keen to cooperate in the area of green energy particularly wind and solar.

Observing that India has set ambitious targets for combating climate change in COP21 with plans to install 175 GW of renewable energy capacity, Modi said Denmark could be a valuable partner in the area.

Emphasising that new innovation was needed in the wind energy sector, the prime minister advocated a hybrid model where benefit could be driven from both solar and wind energy through an integrated system.

Modi also sought Denmark’s participation in the international Solar Alliance which would promote innovation, research, affordable and sustainable technology, especially for smaller countries, Swarup said, adding that Denmark and India had both prioritized ‘Mission Innovation’.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Danish Minister of Energy, Utilities and Climate Change Lars Christian Lilleholt in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Photograph: @larsclilleholt/Twitter