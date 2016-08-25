PIX: When Mehbooba lost her cool

August 25, 2016 17:21 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed was at her volatile best during a joint press conference with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Srinagar on Thursday. Umar Ganie captured the many moods of the mercurial chief minister.

SMILE BEFORE THE STORM: Finally someone from New Delhi has come. Hopefully with something concrete. Like a finance package for the state.

HERE THEY GO AGAIN: These pesky journalists and their stupid questions. How dare they!

THEY JUST WON'T STOP: They never seem to run out of irrelevant issues to raise. Did Omar coach them?

I CANNOT TAKE THIS ANYMORE: Enough is enough! Time to leave, but all of you please have your tea.

O KASHMIR!: Only God can help me, since Modi won't.