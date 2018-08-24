When BJP 'couldn't resist' retweeting Rahul's pictures

August 24, 2018 08:57 IST

A post on Thursday by the Congress’s Twitter handle showing pictures of its president Rahul Gandhi looking in different directions at German Parliament invited a variety of responses, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party retweeting it, saying it couldn’t resist doing so.

IMAGE: The Congress posted pictures of its president Rahul Gandhi looking in different directions at German Parliament, inviting various reactions from people online. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

The retweet by the Bhartiya Janata Party’s handle came as Twitterati trolled the Congress over the collage. Some, though, liked it too.

The Congress had tweeted a collage of four pictures of Gandhi at Bundestag, German Parliament, under the headline “The many facets of Rahul Gandhi. #Bundestag”.

IMAGE: The BJP reacted to the image in a tongue-in-cheek manner. Photograph: @BJP/Twitter

“Even we couldn’t resist retweeting this ;)” the BJP’s handle wrote- tongue-in-cheek- while retweeting the post a few hours later.