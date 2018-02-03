US Air Force chief flies 'Made in India's Tejas

February 03, 2018 15:07 IST

The Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, General David L Goldfein, on Saturday flew India’s indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas at the air force station in Jodhpur.

Goldfein, who arrived on Friday, was accompanied by Air Vice Marshal A P Singh as co-pilot during the sortie, defence officials said.

“General David L Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, is on an official visit to India. He flew a sortie in ‘#MadeinIndia’ LCA Tejas aircraft at AF Stn Jodhpur today,” the IAF said on Twitter

Goldfein on Friday interacted with the airmen and pilots at the station.

“His visit was a gesture of mutual cooperation between the Indian and the US air forces, both of which are considered the best in the world,” the official said.

Earlier, General Goldfein had stressed on the “strong relationship” between the two air forces.

“We look forward to deepening the relationship between our two air forces,” he said in his posts on Twitter and Facebook.

The first squadron of Tejas was inducted into the IAF in July 2016.

Photographs: @IAF_MCC/Twitter