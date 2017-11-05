Trump, Abe enjoy golf in Tokyo

November 05, 2017 20:21 IST

United States President Donald Trump was seen enjoying golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Tokyo, the planned site of the 2020 Olympics golf tournament, shortly after arriving in Japan on Sunday.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as Japanese professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama looks on, as they play golf at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, north of Tokyo, Japan. Photograph: Japan's Cabinet Public Relations Office/Kyodo/Reuters

Taking to Twitter, US President Trump uploaded a video of him taking a shot as Abe and Matsuyama looked on.

He also said, “Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people!”

IMAGE: Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greet people along the cart path as they play a round of golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Earlier, Trump also praised the US-Japan military alliance and thanked the US troops for keeping all safe and boosted the country's military ability.

During his Japan visit, Trump will meet Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko and conduct working meetings with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other leaders to reaffirm America’s unshakeable alliance with the country as they face the North Korean nuclear threat.

IMAGE: US President Trump and his wife Melania Trump are welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe with a dinner at Ginza Ukai Tei in Tokyo. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

According to The Japan Times, Abe told reporters before Trump’s arrival that he welcomed the visit as a chance to deepen bilateral ties by building upon the “friendship and trust” between the two leaders, fostered by several meetings that included a round of golf in Florida earlier this year.