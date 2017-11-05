Trump, Abe enjoy golf in Tokyo

United States President Donald Trump was seen enjoying golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Tokyo, the planned site of the 2020 Olympics golf tournament, shortly after arriving in Japan on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, US President Trump uploaded a video of him taking a shot as Abe and Matsuyama looked on.
He also said, “Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people!”
Earlier, Trump also praised the US-Japan military alliance and thanked the US troops for keeping all safe and boosted the country's military ability.
During his Japan visit, Trump will meet Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko and conduct working meetings with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other leaders to reaffirm America’s unshakeable alliance with the country as they face the North Korean nuclear threat.
According to The Japan Times, Abe told reporters before Trump’s arrival that he welcomed the visit as a chance to deepen bilateral ties by building upon the “friendship and trust” between the two leaders, fostered by several meetings that included a round of golf in Florida earlier this year.
