PHOTOS: Christmas at the White House

December 03, 2016 14:22 IST

Christmas is around the corner and the White House is all ready to bring in the festival with lights and decorations.

This year’s holiday decorations at the White House, the Obamas’ last, have the theme ‘The Gift of the Holidays.’

The White House is decorated with 63 trees, gingerbread houses and more for the Obamas' last Christmas

Take a glimpse of the beautiful decorations here.

'Tis the season! The official White House Christmas Tree sits in the Blue Room of the White House. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Too pretty to eat: This year's White House Gingerbread House in the State Dining Room of the White House. The gingerbread house features 150 pounds of gingerbread on the inside, 100 pounds of bread dough on the outside frame, 20 pounds of gum paste, 20 pounds of icing, and 20 pounds of sculpted sugar pieces. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The Official White House Christmas Tree arrives at the White House in Washington, DC. The Balsam-Veitch fir from Mary and Dave Vander Velden, of Oconto, Wisconsin, is 19 feet tall and 12 feet wide. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

More than 90 volunteer decorators from 33 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico began arriving on Thanksgiving to begin the monumental task of decorating the White House, doing everything from hauling boxes and making bows to hanging lights and wreaths and trimming trees. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Red as Rudolph's Nose: The Red Room is decked out during a holiday decor preview at the White House in Washington. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Most of the 70,000 ornaments and other decorations were reused, the White House said. Just 10 percent were new. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Yummy treats: Christmas cookies of Obama family dogs Sunny and Bo sit on a tray at the White House. Don't you wish you could get your hands on one of these cookies? Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Puppy pride: And Christmas with the Obamas wouldn't be complete without their dogs. The replicas of Sonny and Bo stand tall at the White House. Mind you, the replicas are made with more than 25,000 yarn pom-poms. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Reflected in an ornament, a reporter takes a photo of the White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The Lego gingerbread White House is seen in the State Dining Room. The White House, is one of the fifty-six LEGO gingerbread houses, one for each state and territory, displayed in the trees in the State Dinning Room at the White House during a preview of the 2016 holiday decor. Each of the LEGO gingerbread houses are a one-of-a-kind creation and feature colors, architecture styles and details that pay tribute to each state or territory. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Frosty! Snowmen and Christmas decorations are seen in the Rose Garden of the White House. Photograph: Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Jingle bell rock: That's the East Room at the White House. Doesn't it truly look inviting and festive? Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters