PHOTOS: The many avataars of Durga

Last updated on: October 12, 2018 09:40 IST

As the country prepares to celebrate Durga Puja from Monday, here are some colourful avatars of the deity.

An artisan works on an idol of Goddess Durga, ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Celebrations for Durga Puja aren't limited to West Bengal; an artist puts the finishing touches on his idol in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo

A worker cleans the decoration pieces used to decorate a puja pandal ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Preparations are in full swing in Maharashtra for the festival. Photograph: PTI Photo

People carry Lord Durga idol to a pandal for installation ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

A worker decorates a pandal or a temporary platform in front of an idol of goddess Durga for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters