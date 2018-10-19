At least 50 dead as train mows down people during Dussehra celebrations

Last updated on: October 19, 2018 21:25 IST

At least 50 people were killed on Friday evening after a Dussehra crowd that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravan effigy was run over by a train near Amritsar in Punjab, officials said.

The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak.

At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the Amritsar train accident.

"Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required," he said on Twitter.

Watch the moment when the train stuck people watching Dussehra celebrations in Amritsar

Punjab chief minister Capt.Amarinder Singh has announced Rs 5 lakh to kin of each deceased and free treatment to injured in government and private hospitals.

"Rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief & rescue in tragic rail accident on Dussehra in Amritsar. My govt will give Rs 5 lakh to kin of each deceased & free treatment to injured in govt & pvt hospitals. District authorities have been mobilised on war footing," Singh said on Twitter.

Singh has also directed home secretary, health secretary and ADGP Law and order to immediately rush to Amritsar.

Punjab Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Sarkaria has been deputed to immediately reach Amritsar to oversee rescue operations.

"50 bodies have been found and at least 50 injured have been admitted to a government hospital," sub divisional magistrate Amritsar, I Rajesh Sharma said

As the effigy was lit and the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing to watch the event, officials said.

However, two trains arrived from the opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape, they said.

Several people were mowed down by one of the trains, they said.

Photographs: ANI