Security forces launch search operation in Srinagar's main market

June 10, 2017 15:35 IST

Security forces on Saturday launched a cordon and search operation in Lal Chowk -- the commercial hub of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar.

Sources said that the operation was launched by the Special Operations Group in the Court Road and the Bund area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Entry and exit points to the Court Road area adjacent to Lal Chowk were sealed.

According to reports, the operation concluded without any positive results.

Earlier in the day, a terrorist was killed as the army thwarted another infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in north Kashmir.

With the latest operation, the number of terrorists killed in encounters along the LoC in north Kashmir in the past four days has gone up to 14.

This year, army foiled 24 infiltration attempts killing 41 armed intruders along the LoC.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com