RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha, Sonal Mansingh take oath in RS

July 18, 2018 16:52 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue Rakesh Sinha, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra were among the seven new members of Rajya Sabha who took oath of office on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Classical dancer Sonal Mansingh.



Along with them, former Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Ram Shakal took the oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Consitution when the House met on the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Sinha, Mansingh, Mohapatra and Shakal were last week nominated to the Upper House.

IMAGE: RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha.



Mansingh, who is among the foremost Indian classical dancers and performs Bharatnatyam and Odissi, took oath in Hindi, while internationally renowed authority on stone carving and architect, Mohapatra, took oath in Odia.

RSS ideologue Sinha, who is the founder and honorary director of the Delhi-based think tank India Policy Foundation, and Shakal took oath in Hindi.

Also taking oath were three newly elected members from Kerala -- Communist Party of India-Marxist leader and Centre of Indian Trade Unions state general secretary Elamaram Kareem, CPI's Binoy Viswam and Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress-Mani.

IMAGE: Sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra.



The newly elected members after taking oath went up to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu who warmly welcomed them.

They then greeted the senior leaders present in the House including BJP president Amit Shah.

Members thumped desks to welcome the newly elected members.