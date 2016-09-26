REWIND: India over the weekend

September 26, 2016 09:58 IST

Here's a recap of the events from the past 48 hours.

A girl gets her arm sketched with a body paint tattoo depicting the traditional Dandiya dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, on September 25, 2016. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Akali Dal and Congress workers scuffle during Congress motorcycle rally in Ajnala near Amritsar on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Kashmiri Choudhary being awarded by India Book of Records officials for making the national record by swimming in Asia's biggest man-made tank, Joysagar Tank, for 7 hours and 49 minutes, in Sivasagar on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during BJP's National Council Meeting at Kozhikode on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Lakhs of people participated in Maratha Kranti Morcha protest against Kopardi rape case, in Pune on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Indian and US soldiers in action at the room intervention range during the Indo-US joint exercise Yudh Abhyas 2016 at Chaubattia, Ranikhet in Uttrakhand on Sunday. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandra Babu Naidu at the regional passport office to get a new passport in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

A view of a market during relaxation given by authorities and separatists from strike and curfew in Srinagar on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Spiritual leader Asaram Bapu brought to the Jodhpur Airport from Delhi after medical check-up in AIIMS, on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Tight security arrangements at Vashi Toll Plaza in Navi Mumbai, days after sighting of some suspicious men by two students in Uran. Photograph: PTI Photo

Artists practice Garba in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Flood-affected people collect drinking water from a tanker in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Demonstrators hold Pakistan flags, placards and banners as they protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir region, on September 25. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters