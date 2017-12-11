REWIND: India in the last 48 hours

December 11, 2017 10:09 IST

Here's a recap of moments captured in India in the past 48 hours.

The members of Army Service corps perform during the celebration of the 257th Corps Day of Army Service Corps(ASC) at Agram Grounds in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

A groom signs a register before casting his vote at a polling booth during the first phase of state assembly election in Limbdi town of Surendranagar district in Gujarat. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi offers puja at Ranchhodji Temple, Dakor, district Kheda, Gujarat on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Participants dance during Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk, which promotes gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender rights, in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Demonstrators carry an effigy depicting US President Donald Trump during a protest against the decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a Gujarat map memento by the BJP workers during an election campaign rally in Sanand on Sunday. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo

An officer takes selfie with his family after the passing out parade at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Heavy fog affects visibility of local trains in Mumbai causing a delay of around 45 minutes on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama interacts with the students at Somaiya Vidyavihar Campus in Mumbai.Photograph: PTI Photo

Couples being presented with toilets as gifts to promote Ghar Ghar Shauchalay scheme and Swachh Bharat Mission during a mass marriage ceremony in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI Photo