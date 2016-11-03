REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

November 03, 2016 07:59 IST

Here's a recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

The Indian Air Force Sarang helicopter team performs at Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force Station as part of the IAF Day celebrations in Lucknow. Photograph: Pawan Kumar/Reuters

A damaged car after shelling from the Pakistani side at Mendhar area in Poonch District on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Vehicles ply at Rajpath amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Protesters throw stones at the police during clashes in Soura area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

Ex-servicemen protest against the anomalies in the One Rank One Pension scheme at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha burn an effigy representing Pakistan during a protest against the shelling by Pakistani troops along the International Border in Jammu on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Children participate in Malkambh during 62nd State Level School Sports Championship in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Relatives of Mara Ram, who was killed in Pakistani shelling, mourn during his funeral at Rangoor camp in Ramgarh sector of Samba district of JAmmu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

A police officer shows the functions of a gun to schoolgirls during their visit inside a police station as part of the 50th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh. Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters

Women buying bamboo baskets at a street shop ahead of Chhath festival in Patna on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Christians offer prayers at their relatives' graves on All Souls Day in Ranchi on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo