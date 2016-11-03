rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

November 03, 2016 07:59 IST

Here's a recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

The Indian Air Force Sarang helicopter team performs at Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force Station as part of the IAF Day celebrations in Lucknow. Photograph: Pawan Kumar/Reuters 

A damaged car after shelling from the Pakistani side at Mendhar area in Poonch District on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo  

Vehicles ply at Rajpath amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo 

Protesters throw stones at the police during clashes in Soura area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

Ex-servicemen protest against the anomalies in the One Rank One Pension scheme at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo 

Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha burn an effigy representing Pakistan during a protest against the shelling by Pakistani troops along the International Border in Jammu on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo  

Children participate in Malkambh during 62nd State Level School Sports Championship in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo  

Relatives of Mara Ram, who was killed in Pakistani shelling, mourn during his funeral at Rangoor camp in Ramgarh sector of Samba district of JAmmu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo 

A police officer shows the functions of a gun to schoolgirls during their visit inside a police station as part of the 50th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh. Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters

Women buying bamboo baskets at a street shop ahead of Chhath festival in Patna on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo 

Christians offer prayers at their relatives' graves on All Souls Day in Ranchi on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo 

Tags: PTI Photo, Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force Station, Indian Air Force Sarang, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, New Delhi
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly