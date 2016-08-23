REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

Last updated on: August 23, 2016 19:10 IST

Here’s a recap of the events from the past 24 hours.

Villagers rescue a bird from the flood-affected Purbabhadurpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal on Monday. Photograph: PTI

Rescue workers lift a boat from the Sabarmati river after a flood alert in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Family members and relatives holding a protest demanding the arrest of criminals involved in a killing of a man in Meerut on Monday. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/ PTI

A driver shows the broken front windscreen of a tanker due to stone pelting in Kashmir, at Narwal area of Jammu on Monday. Photograph: PTI

A temple was submerged in the waters of the Ganges in Allahabad on Monday. Photograph: PTI

Border Security Force jawans during curfew in Srinagar. Photograph: PTI

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu offering floral tributes to slain army jawan Joseph Laguri at the military station, Namkum in Ranchi on Monday. Laguri died in a gun-battle with terrorists at Kupwara district of North Kashmir. Photograph: PTI

A policeman stops a milkman at a blocked road during the 45th day of curfew in Srinagar on Monday. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

A heavy traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway near Atlas Chowk in Gurgaon on Monday. Photograph: S Irfan/ PTI

Minister of State for Sports Vijay Goel with fashion designer Ritu Beri and cricketer Virender Sehwag participating in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to mark 70th anniversary of India's Independence at Red Fort in Delhi on Monday. Photograph: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has drawn flak and ridicule for a photograph showing him being lifted by security personnel to cross a swollen nullah in the state’s Panna district to meet flood-hit people there, with the Congress saying it reflected his “feudal mindset”. Photograph: PTI

Police use teargas shells and gas bombs to disperse Congress supporters protesting against the Madhya Pradesh and Union governments in Jabalpur on Monday. Photograph: PTI