Rahul's temple run continues, seeks blessings at Ranchhodji mandir

December 10, 2017 12:34 IST

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s visits to temples in Gujarat continue unabated despite controversies and politics over Ram temple issue in the run up to the assembly elections.

On Sunday, Gandhi visited the Shree Ranchhodji temple in Dakor area of Kheda district in Gujarat.

The temple visit by the Congress leader comes ahead of a series of rallies he is slated to address on Sunday.

Rahul is scheduled to address rallies at Kheda, Banaskantha, Aravali and Gandhinagar as part of his campaign for the second phase of polling in Gujarat.

On Saturday, over 68 percent turnout was recorded for 89 assembly seats in poll-bound Gujarat.

On Saturday, a total of 977 candidates were in the fray and around 2.12 crore voters were expected to exercise their franchise in the first phase.

Gujarat has 182 assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.

Photographs: @INCIndia/Twitter