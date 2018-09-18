Pranab Mukherjee delivers 1st lecture at IIM-A

September 18, 2018 22:10 IST

Donning a new role, former president Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday delivered a lecture as a visiting faculty at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad.

He spoke on ‘public policy for inclusive development’ before students of the post graduate programme in management, the flagship course of the premier business school, the IIM-A said.

The institute, however, declined to share the content of his lecture and said a project report will be shared after the lecture series concludes on November 17.

Mukherjee will also conduct lectures Wednesday and then on October 8-9 and November 16-17.

In his lectures, Mukherjee will present “the theory and practice of the Constitutional provisions for socio-economic inclusion,” and will focus on “policy interventions

of financial inclusion”, the IIM-A said.

He will also “articulate the policy and institutional agenda for strengthening transformation of India,” it said.

“After presenting the theory and practice of the Constitutional provisions for socio-economic inclusion, he will focus on policy interventions for financial inclusion,and then articulate the policy and institutional agenda for strengthening transformation of India,” the institute had earlier said.

As part of the lecture series, the students will write short reports on various public policy issues, which will be presented to Mukherjee, it said.