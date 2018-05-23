Opposition leaders shine at Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony

Last updated on: May 23, 2018 19:14 IST

Janata Dal-Secular’s H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday took the oath of office at a mega-gathering, attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia and strong regional leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and Sharad Pawar.

The event was planned in such a way that it would serve as a giant display of opposition unity against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Is the BJP watching?

Picture Perfect! All the Opposition leaders were present at HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony with big smiles. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

BSP's Mayawati waves to the happy crowds as she hugs UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi who was accompanied by son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

The three most powerful women in politics seem to have a great rapport as Sonia, Mayawati and West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee laugh. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

WATCH: Sonia and Mayawati share hugs and smiles at Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony

Awww... Aren't they cute? Photograph: ANI/Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee greets Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Any advice for me? Newly-sworn in CM Kumaraswamy with previous CM Siddaramaiah. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

From Patna to Lucknow to Thiruvananthapuram, leaders of opposition parties from across the country showed up for the ceremony. Here's RJD's Tejashwi Yadav with Akhilesh and Mamata di. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

WATCH: The United colours of the Opposition