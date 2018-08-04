PHOTOS: Obama living his best life

August 04, 2018 19:29 IST

Former United States President Barack Obama has been free from the pressures of running the nation for two years now.

However, while in office and even out of it, Obama has always enjoyed each moment.

As he celebrates his 57th birthday (August 4), here are some of his lighter moments enjoying life.

ONCE A PRESIDENT AND A POPE ENTER A BAR... Pope Francis and Obama share a chuckle after the Pope lands in the US in September 2015. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

UNIMPRESSED: Obama jokingly mimics US Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney's 'not impressed' expression while greeting members of the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics teams in the Oval Office in November. Photograph: Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images

SAVE THE LAST DANCE: US President Barack Obama dances with his wife and First Lady Michelle Obama during the Western Inaugural Ball in 2009. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

CHILLING OUT: Barack Obama exits Island Snow at Kailua Beach Center where he, daughters Sasha, Malia and friends and family went for Shave Ice during his Hawaii holiday in 2013. Photograph: Kent Nishimura-Pool/Getty Images

ROYAL ENCOUNTER: Obama, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and First Lady Michelle Obama talks with Prince George at Kensington Palace during their visit to England in April 2016. Photograph: Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images

IT'S A BIRD, IT'S A PLANE, IT'S A...MARSHMALLOW? Obama pumps the Extreme Marshmallow Cannon invented by Joey Hudy, 14, from Phoenix, Arizona, while touring student science fair projects on exhibit in the State Dining Room at the White House in 2012. Photograph: Molly Riley-Pool/Getty Images

HANGING WITH HIS BUD: Obama and Vice President Joe Biden share a laugh during an exhibition basketball match. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

HEAR ME ROAR: Obama and Michelle read from the book 'Where the Wild Things Are' during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in 2016. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

MAN'S BEST FRIEND: Obama greets his dog Bo outside the Oval Office of the White House. Photograph: Martin H Simon-Pool/Getty Images

FIST BUMP TIME: Obama and his wife Michelle Obama bump fists at an election night rally at the Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota in 2008. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

LEARNING TO FLY: Kitesurfing in the Caribbean with Richard Branson on Necker Island in February, 2017. Photograph: Jack Brockway/Virgin/Reuters

YOU WEREN'T THERE: Obama and Prince Harry share a joke as they watch wheelchair basketball on day 7 of the Invictus Games in 2017. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

MY HEART IS IN HAVANA: Obama tours Old Havana with his family at the start of a three-day visit to Cuba in 2016. Photograph: /Carlos Barria/Reuters

CHEERS: Obama enjoys a glass of Guinness in Moneygall in Ireland. Photograph: Irish Government - Pool/Getty Images