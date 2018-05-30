Modi begins Indonesia visit by laying wreath at military cemetery

May 30, 2018 10:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling again!

The Pradhan Sevak is in Indonesia on the first leg of his three-nation tour to East Asia.

This is Modi’s first-ever official visit to Indonesia and before the visit, the PM hoped that the meet would cement the political, economic and strategic interest of the two friendly maritime neighbours.

Paying homage

Before starting his one-on-one with Indonesian PM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath at the Kalibata National Heroes' Cemetery. Photograph: @PIB_India/Twitter

"Lest we forget...Paying homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle! PM @narendramodi laying wreath at the Kalibata National Heroes' Cemetery and signing the Visitor's Book, tweeted ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

IMAGE: The PM paid his respects at the cemetery where more than 7,000 people who are military casualties and veterans from Indonesian War of Independence are buried. Photograph: @PIB_India/Twitter

Warm welcome

PM Modi was accorded a red carpet welcome and a guard of honour on his arrival at Istana Merdeka ahead of his talks with INdonesian President Joko Widodo. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Modi and Widodo would discuss bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas, including maritime, trade and investment. The two leaders would also attend some events, including a CEO Business Forum organised by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and the Industry, and the Confederation of Indian Industry. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Touchdown!

Wherever PM Modi goes, he is sure to have his fans! Members of the Indian community welcomed PM Modi as he arrived in Jakarta last night. Photograph: @PIB_India/Twitter

This is Modi's first-ever official trip to the nation. Photograph: @PIB_India/Twitter