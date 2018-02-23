Won't tolerate challenge to India's sovereignty: Modi after meeting Trudeau

Last updated on: February 23, 2018 15:27 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday.

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Friday held extensive talks, exploring ways to boost ties in several key areas, including trade and energy.

Trudeau was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After holding talks with his Canadian counterpart, Modi made it clear that those challenging India's sovereignty, unity and integrity cannot be tolerated, seen as a veiled reference to the Canadian government's soft approach towards the Khalistan issue.

Modi also asserted that there cannot be any place for those who misuse religion for political motives and promote separatism.

IMAGE: Trudeau and his family members pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo



"We discussed the entire gamut of bilateral partnership, and identified concrete steps to boost cooperation. We agreed to strengthen our defence cooperation," Modi said, while noting that terrorism and extremism were threats for democratic countries such as India and Canada.

Trudeau's 'pro-Khalistan' approach is being criticised by many including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who raised the issue with the Canadian prime minister during a meeting.

On his part, Trudeau had assured Singh that his country does not support separatism in India or elsewhere.

IMAGE: Modi speaks with Ella-Grace, Trudeau's daughter, as the family looks on during the their ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo



Modi made it clear that those who challenge India's sovereignty, unity and integrity cannot be tolerated.

After extensive talks between Modi and Trudeau, the two sides inked six pacts, including on energy cooperation. Modi, following his nearly two-hour long meeting with Trudeau, said during a joint media event with the Canadian prime minister, that it is important that the two countries work together to fight terrorism.

IMAGE: Modi hugs Trudeau during the ceremonial welcome. Photograph: Courtesy @MEAIndia/Twitter



Observing that Trudeau has visited various parts of India in last few days, Modi said the Canadian leader must have experienced the diversity of the country.

On his part, Trudeau described India as a natural partner for commercial cooperation. Modi said they have also asked the officials of their countries to re-double their efforts to finalise the bilateral free trade agreement.

IMAGE: Trudeau inspects guard of honor during his ceremonial reception.

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the Canadian prime minister and discussed various issues of mutual interest.

'Picture speaks for itself! EAM @SushmaSwaraj had a warm meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada @JustinTrudeau and discussed ways to strengthen and deepen our partnership,' Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted and posted a picture of the two leaders.