Mexico's 8.2 earthquake, strongest in a century, kills 32

September 08, 2017 20:27 IST

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 8.2-magnitude hit the southern Mexico on Friday morning, killing at least 32 people, causing a tsunami and warning for countries across the Central America.

IMAGE: People gather on a street after an earthquake hit Mexico City. Photograph: Claudia Daut/Reuters

“The earthquake magnitude was 8.2, the strongest in a century in the country. The country’s seismologic service initially gave a magnitude of 8.4, which if confirmed would be the most powerful ever recorded in this quake-prone country,” Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was quoted as saying.

Initial waves recorded arriving on the coast at the Mexican cities of Salina Cruz, Puerto Madero and Huatulco were between 0.3 and 0.7 m over tide level, while waves below 0.3 m were forecast for countries as far as Australia, Japan and Vietnam.

IMAGE: Patients and family members are seen outside the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers after the quake rattled Mexico City. Photograph: Imelda Medina/Reuters

At least 61 aftershocks have been reported so far.

“I had never been anywhere where the earth moved so much,” a witness interviewed by the news wire service said. “At first I laughed, but when the lights went out I didn’t know what to do. I nearly fell over,” said Luis Carlos Briceno, an architect, 31, who was visiting Mexico City.

IMAGE: The quake left many buildings in ruins. In Juchitan in Oaxaca state, sections of the town hall, a hotel, a bar and other buildings were reduced to rubble. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

A number of buildings were left in ruins in parts of southern Mexico. Some of the worst initial reports came from the town of Juchitan in Oaxaca state, where sections of the town hall, a hotel, a bar and other buildings were reduced to rubble.

IMAGE: A volunteer carries blankets after an earthquake hit Mexico City. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

The earthquake was the most powerful recorded in Mexico in a hundred years and sent people running out on to the streets of Mexico City.

-- With inputs from Agencies