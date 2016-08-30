Mark Zuckerberg meets Pope, gifts him Facebook drone

August 30, 2016 10:11 IST

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Monday met Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The chief executive of the social media site and his wife, Priscilla Chan were granted a personal invitation to the Vatican to meet the Pope during their sojourn in Italy.

IMAGE: Mark Zuckerberg gifted the Pope a replica of Facebook drone. Photograph: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

One topic of discussion at the meeting was “how to use communication technologies to alleviate poverty, encourage a culture of encounter, and make a message of hope arrive, especially to those most in need,” Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said.

During the meet, Zuckerberg gifted the Pope a replica of the Aquila drones that Facebook is developing to beam Internet to places without connectivity.

IMAGE: Pope Francis Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan at the Vatican. Photograph: Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram

“We gave him a model of Aquila, our solar-powered aircraft that will beam Internet connectivity to places that don't have it,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. “And we shared our work with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to help people around the world.”

The social media entrepreneur's tour of Italy also included a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in the aftermath of the Amatrice earthquake which left 281 dead.