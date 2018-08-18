PM surveys flood-hit Kerala, grants Rs. 500 cr emergency aid

Last updated on: August 18, 2018 13:38 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday an immediate financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the rain-battered Kerala, after reviewing the flood situation in the state.

Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, a Prime Minister's Office statement said.

"The prime minister announced a financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the state. This is in addition to Rs 100 crore announced by Home Minister Rajnath Singh on August 12," it said.

After a high-level review meeting in Kochi, the prime minister made an aerial assessment of the damage caused due to floods in some of the affected areas of the southern state.

He was accompanied by Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Ninister K J Alphons and officials during the aerial survey in the worst-hit Aluva-Thrissur regions.

Expressing grief over the unfortunate deaths and damage caused to property due to floods, the prime minister observed that rescue of people who are still marooned remains the topmost priority.

Vijayan later tweeted that the prime minister has sanctioned Rs 500 crore as immediate relief.

"As per the initial estimate, the state has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crore. The actual loss can be ascertained after the water recedes in the affected areas. The state has sought an immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore," he said.

Modi, who reached the state capital on Friday night, proceeded to Kochi in the morning and reviewed the flood situation during a meeting with Vijayan and the state government officials.

The prime minister's visit comes a week after Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited the state and conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas.

Modi also assured the state government that relief materials, including food grains and medicines, would be provided, as requested.

Insurance companies have been asked to hold special camps for assessment and timely release of compensation to the affected families and beneficiaries under social security schemes and directions have been issued for early clearance of claims under the Fasal Bima Yojana to agriculturists.

The prime minister also directed the National Highways Authority of India to repair the main national highways damaged due to the floods on a priority basis.

The central public sector undertaking like the NTPC and the PGCIL have been asked to render all possible assistance to the state government in restoring power lines.

Villagers, whose 'kutcha' houses have been destroyed in the devastating floods, would be provided the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin homes on a priority basis.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee scheme 5.5 crore person days have been sanctioned in the labour budget 2018-19.

Any further request for incurring the person days would be considered as per the requirement projected by the state.

Under the Mission for the Integrated Development of Horticulture, farmers would be provided assistance for replantation of damaged horticulture crops.

The prime minister also complimented the state government for the efforts made in meeting the challenges of the unprecedented situation, the PMO statement added.

Meanwhile, rains lashing several parts of the state since this morning is causing concern as it could hamper the rescue and relief operations.

Chengannur in Pathnamthitta, Chalakudy in Thrissur and various parts of Ernakulam district are among the worst hit where rescue efforts are likely to be concentrated on Saturday.

Since airlifting is the only option in some remote areas, where people are marooned since the past four days, the state government has sought more helicopters for airlifting them, chief minister said.

Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian pleaded for more help and said thousands of people were stranded in houses without food and water, if immediate steps are not taken to evacuate them, their life will be in danger.

"For the past five days people are without food in many places. We urgently need food, medicines, water. People need to be airlifted urgently. Evacuation by Army, Navy and Air Force are urgently needed," Cherian told a television channel.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the government machinery has to be properly coordinated to ensure all the needy get help.

As per information from the control room of the State Disaster Management, since August 8, 194 persons have lost their lives so far and 36 are missing.

Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

The maximum deaths have been reported from Thrissur (42), Idukki (37) and Malappuram (35).

According to the latest weather report, heavy rains accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

The state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.