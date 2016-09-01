It's another day, but Delhi continues to crawl

Heavy rains continued to lash the national capital for the second consecutive day on Thursday leading to water-logging and traffic jams in many areas of the city.
Delhi had on Wednesday recorded the season’s highest rainfall at 63.1 mm till 5.30 pm and the readings hovered around the same levels for overnight rains.
“The Safdarjung observatory had recorded 63.5 mm rainfall till 8.30 am while the reading at Palam observatory was 55.6 mm,” a MeT official said.
Humidity level was 90 per cent while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degree Celsius, two notches below normal for this time of the year.
Commuters again faced a tough time in the morning rush hours. Traffic snarls were also witnessed on roads leading to Gurgaon and the airport. Heavy rain has affected flight operations too.
Traffic was slow at ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Ridge Road, Mayapuri flyover, Madhuban Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan and Nizamuddin area among other areas. Vehicular movement was affected at many places due to water-logging and break down of vehicles.
A road from India Gate towards Ashoka Road caved in following incessant rains, disrupting traffic on the route.
“The road from India Gate towards Ashoka Road, in front of bungalow number 14, Windsor Place, has caved-in due to incessant rains disrupting traffic on that route,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Garima Bhatnagar said.
According to the MeT department, thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain would occur over many places in northwest, south and southeast NCR and Delhi.
The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to hover around 31 degree Celsius and the minimum at 25 degree Celsius.
