PHOTOS: India celebrates its winter harvest festivals

January 14, 2017 21:04 IST

The nation on Saturday celebrated the series of winter harvest festivals starting with Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri and Bihu with great zeal and fervour.

Here are glimpses of some of the celebrations.

Devotees gather at the holy Sangam, confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical river Saraswati, to take the dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti during the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Devotees perform rituals before taking the holy dip during Gangasgar mela to mark Makar Sankranti held at the confluence of the river Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, at Sagar Island near Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

College students take a selfie in traditional outfits during Makar Sankranti celebration in Maharashtra's Karad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Devotees prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Sun God as they attend the Pongal celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Girls in traditional attire dance around a bonfire as they celebrate Lohri festival in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

Puri Peetham Jagadguru Shankaracharya takes the holy dip at the confluence of the river Ganga and the Bay of Bengal. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

A devotee offers prayer after taking a dip on the bank of a river on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Chakmaghat situated outside Agartala. Photograph: PTI Photo

A sadhu praying on Makar Sankranti after taking a dip in the Sangam during the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

People of Hadlapara Rabha distributing Bihu Food (chira, til, laru) during Bhogalee Bihu celebrations in Goalpara district of Assam. Photograph: PTI Photo

Young girls enjoy kite flying on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Thane, Maharashtra. Photograph: Poonam Shinde/PTI Photo

Devotees carry sugarcane and other material for the Pongal celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

A foreginer tries her hand in making ritual rice dishes during the Pongal celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

School girls wearing traditional Punjabi dresses perform at Lohri Festival in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo