From Hyderabad to Delhi, India celebrates I-Day

August 15, 2018 13:43 IST

From children to soldiers, everyone in India marked the 72nd Independence Day with much vigour and zeal.

Here are glimpses of the celebrations from across the nation.

A boy selling the Indian national flags waits for customers in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus as it is illuminated with the colours of the national flag in Mumbai,. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

People hold tricolour flags as they participate in a rally in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath salutes the national flag after hoisting it during the 72nd Independence Day function at Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi unfurls the Indian flag during the 72nd Independence Day at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

A boy poses with flags and badges of the Tricolour on Independence Day. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

A creation by sand sculpting artist Sudarshan Pattanaik on a beach in Puri. Photograph: PTI Photo

School children and teachers carry a 250-metre-long flag at Begum Bazar in Hyderabad. . Photograph: SnapsIndia