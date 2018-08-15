From Hyderabad to Delhi, India celebrates I-Day

From children to soldiers, everyone in India marked the 72nd Independence Day with much vigour and zeal.
Here are glimpses of the celebrations from across the nation.
A boy selling the Indian national flags waits for customers in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus as it is illuminated with the colours of the national flag in Mumbai,. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
People hold tricolour flags as they participate in a rally in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath salutes the national flag after hoisting it during the 72nd Independence Day function at Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi unfurls the Indian flag during the 72nd Independence Day at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo
A boy poses with flags and badges of the Tricolour on Independence Day. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo
A creation by sand sculpting artist Sudarshan Pattanaik on a beach in Puri. Photograph: PTI Photo
School children and teachers carry a 250-metre-long flag at Begum Bazar in Hyderabad. . Photograph: SnapsIndia
Border Guard of Bangladesh officials greet Border Security Force personnel at the international border check-post in Hili near Balurghat in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. Photograph: PTI Photo
