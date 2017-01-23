IN PHOTOS: India over the weekend

January 23, 2017 08:17 IST

Here are the major events that shaped the country in the past 48 hours.

A woman holds a sign as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru. Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

Workers stitch national flags at a workshop ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Guwahati. Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters

A child holds a sign during a protest demanding a reverse of the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming contest, known as Jallikattu, in Mumbai. Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

A Kashmiri man pulls a sledge carrying a tourist on a sunny day in Gulmarg, west of Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

Civil defence personnel march during a full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with RJD Chief, Lalu Prasad and cabinet ministers making a massive human chain against alcoholism and other addictions at historical Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Archaeological Survey of India workers conducting restoration work at Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Girls take a selfie in front of the Famous Gol Gumbaz, made by flowers during the annual flower show as part of the Republic Day celebration at Lal Bagh Botanical garden in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

The tableaux of Haryana during the press preview of tableau participating in the Republic Day parade. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

AIADMK leader SP Velumani inaugurates cattle race after the urgent law was passed for Jallikattu by State Government, in Coimbatore on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Rescue and relief work in progress at the site where Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express train derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andra Pradesh on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo