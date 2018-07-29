Hospital flooded in Patna, fish seen in ICU

Last updated on: July 29, 2018 21:30 IST

Following a heavy rainfall in Patna, the Nalanda Medical College Hospital, which reportedly considered as the second-largest government hospital in the state capital, was seen flooded with rainwater.

Patients were seen lying on the bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while the room is inundated with rainwater.

Meanwhile, fish were also spotted swimming in water inside the ICU.

Speaking to ANI, a health department official said, "The process for throwing water out of the place is underway. Pumping plant is working continuously."

On a related note, water-logging was also reported outside the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, following heavy rainfall in Patna.

WATCH: ICU of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital waterlogged following downpour

Heavy downpour in the city has halted the normal life since Friday, as water-logging and traffic snarls were seen in several parts of the state capital.

As per reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on Saturday warned heavy to very heavy rainfall in few places in Bihar till August 1.

IMAGES: Waterlogging at Nalanda Medical Collage and Hospital after heavy rains in Patna on Sunday. Photographs: PTI Photo