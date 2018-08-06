From Tokyo to Paris, the heat is really on!

August 06, 2018 08:37 IST

Images from across Europe and parts of Asia show hot and bothered people dunking their feet in buckets of ice and wading into the sea as sweltering temperatures put some areas on red alert.

Two-thirds of France are on an orange heatwave alert after temperatures soared in Europe. Temperatures are expected to cross 40 degree celsius in the country, leaving people hot and bothered. In Nice, people are standing in fountains to cool off from this scorching heat. Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

The heat is so intense in Nice, France that the beaches were dotted with parasols as people couldn't enjoy the sun's harsh rays. Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

The ongoing heat wave has lowered water levels of rivers in Germany. In one instance, dangerous World War II munitions have been exposed near the Elbe river due to the lowering of the levels. The German national weather agency said unusually warm temperatures began in April, the warmest April on record. May was also a record-breaker, while June and July remained exceptionally warm. July was the driest in 60 years and the fourth-warmest on record, tying 2010. Photograph: Fanny Brodersen/Reuters

London too is sweltering in this heat wave. UK's weatherman has said that the summer heat wave is being caused by high pressure over the UK and warm air flooding in from Europe. There are major concerns over the heat as 220 people have been admitted to hospital due to sunburn over the last two months alone. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

The heat has also resulted in forest fires in places such as Sweden and Finland. Finland's August average is 19 degree Celsius but temperatures approached 30 degree Celsius this week. Photograph: Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva/Reuters

People fill bottles with water at the Barcaccia fountain in Spain Square as temperature soars throughout the country, in Rome, Italy. Italy too is in the grip of the first extended heat wave of summer, with the government placing 12 cities on 'red alert' for heat-related health risks. Many other cities in the country were placed on an orange or level 2 alert. Photograph: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

People cool off at a weir of the Berounka river in the village of Dobrichovice, near Prague, Czech Republic. The heatwave hitting Prague is affecting not only residents but also the animals in the zoo. The city is helping by watering down the streets, while the zoo has its own protocols for animals that are not native to warm climates. July 31 was the hottest day so far of the year in the Czech Republic, with 37.6 degrees recorded in Řež near Prague. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

People cool off in the water during a hot summer day in Warsaw, Poland. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Depth markers show the water depletion of Yarrow reservoir near Bolton as the heat wave continues across the UK. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A man sits in an alley of a slum area during a hot day in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea grappled with a heat wave in recent weeks following the rainy season as temperatures hit a record high of 40.3 degree Celsius in Hongcheon, a town in the northeastern province of Gangwon. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

A firefighter sprays water in an alley of a slum area in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea. According to authorities, 2,266 have suffered heat-related conditions while over 28 people have died from heat-related causes as the hot weather is set to continue throughout the week. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Children eat ice creams in Odaiba, Tokyo, Japan. A deadly heat wave has killed at least 30 people and continues to grip Japan with temperatures exceeding 37c in Tokyo.. Photograph: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

A woman and a child use fans to try and keep cool in Roppongi, Tokyo, Japan. The heat wave shows no sign of abating, forecasters say. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that temperatures of 35C or higher would continue until early August. Photograph: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

A man uses a fan to cool down in Ginza Tokyo, Japan. Owing to the heat wave, the government has issued an advisory asking people to drink plenty of water, to use air conditioning and to rest often. The heat wave comes right after the torrential rain that caused severe flooding and landslides in the west of Japan. Photograph: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images