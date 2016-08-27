2 die in stampede as fire breaks out in West Bengal hospital

Last updated on: August 27, 2016 16:12 IST

Two persons were killed and some others injured in a stampede after a fire broke out in the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital on Saturday, triggering panic among patients and their relatives.

IMAGE: The fire, which began from the air conditioner unit, was put out after almost three hours. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

“Two women, both nursing aides, died in the stampede following the incident of fire which broke out at 11.50 am at the hospital. Some others are injured, but we are yet to receive details,” Director of Health Services Biswaranjan Satpathy said.

Giving details, Satpathy said that a fire broke out in the air conditioning machine of a vacant VIP cabin at the main medical ward of the hospital.

“Everybody tried to run away to escape from the fire which resulted in a stampede in which two ayahs (nursing aides) died,” he said.

IMAGE: People inside the hospital scurried to exit the hospital after the fire broke out on the third floor of the building. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

“Patients in the adjacent wards were immediately taken out including those from the paediatric ward and all of them were relocated to the newly built MCH (mother child) Hub,” Satpathy said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is monitoring the situation from Kolkata, while a four-member high power team from Kolkata has been asked to rush to the site at the earliest, he said.

A departmental inquiry has already been ordered to probe the incident, Satpathy said, adding the chief medical officer of health of the hospital Subhasis Saha was monitoring the situation, while a special medical team from Malda has already rushed to the spot for assistance.

“There is no panic right now and the situation is under control,” Satpathy said.

State Fire Minister Sovan Chatterjee said the blaze was now well under control.

The firemen at the spot suspect that a short circuit in the AC machine of the VIP cabin triggered the fire.