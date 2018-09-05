rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Farmers, workers rally in national capital

Farmers, workers rally in national capital

September 05, 2018 14:17 IST

Thousands of farmers and workers took out a protest march in the national capital on Wednesday demanding remunerative prices for farm produce as per the Swaminathan Committee recommendations, loan waiver and a minimum wage of not less than Rs 18,000 a month.

IMAGE: Workers and farmers of various unions raise slogans during Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally at Parliament Street. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photos

Organised by Left-wing farmers’ and workers’ outfits, the ‘Mazdoor Kishan Sangharsh Rally’, began from the Ramlila Maidan and culminated at the Parliament Street.

 

Carrying red flags and shouting slogans against the policies of the central government, the participants, who came from across the country, also assailed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “communal and divisive” agenda.

IMAGE: The workers marched from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street, carrying red flags and chanting slogans against the government. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photos

Leaders of trade unions and farmers’ organisations addressed the rally at the Parliament Street.

IMAGE: CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury looks on during the Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photos
© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: PTI Photos, Parliament Street, IMAGE, Arun, Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use