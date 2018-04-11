Will ensure protection of integrity of upcoming polls in India: Zuckerberg

Last updated on: April 11, 2018 03:20 IST

IMAGE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees. Photograph: Reuters

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg during his congressional hearing said that he wants to ensure protection of integrity of elections, mentioning that he knows the importance of the upcoming polls in countries, including India, Hungary and Brazil.

Zuckerberg faced a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees.

He noted that there are several important elections in 2018 in countries like India, Hungary and Brazil and his company wants to ensure protection of integrity in these elections.

The social networking giant chief executive officer also said that there are people dedicated in Russia to sabotage our systems and elections.

When asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein about what Facebook was doing to prevent foreign actors from interfering in US elections, Zuckerberg said, " This is one of my top priorities is to get this right. One of my greatest regrets is we were slow in identifying the Russian operations in 2016."

Zuckerberg, 33, testified before the senators and a House panel amid a firestorm over the alleged hijacking of data of millions of Facebook users by British firm Cambridge Analytica.

Zuckerberg began a two-day congressional inquisition with the earlier press statement in his response.

He opened his remarks before the Senate by taking responsibility for failing to prevent Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with United States Donald Trump's presidential campaign, from gathering personal information from 87 million users to try to influence elections.

Zuckerberg had apologized many times already, to users and the public, but this was the first time in his career that he had gone before Congress.

He also is to testify Wednesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

As the Senate hearing commenced, Zuckerberg appeared serious as he listened to lawmakers.

"Mr. Zuckerberg, in many ways you and the company that you've created, the story you've created, represent the American Dream," said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., chairman of the Commerce Committee, in his opening remarks.

"Many are incredibly inspired by what you've done. At the same time, you have an obligation, and it's up to you, to ensure that dream doesn't become a privacy nightmare for the scores of people who use Facebook," he added.

Zuckerberg's comments in Congress could reverberate throughout the technology industry. Lawmakers have concerns that may lead to greater regulation of Facebook as well as its powerful competitors, including Google and Twitter.

Zuckerberg during the testimony said that no one from Facebook's app review team has been fired because of Cambridge Analytica scandal.

When asked why doesn't Facebook disclose to the user all the ways that Facebook could use the data, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Long privacy policies are confusing and difficult to understand for user. So, we do not write everything in detail in our privacy policy to make it simple for users."

With inputs from PTI