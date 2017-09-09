On day 2 of raids, illegal fire cracker factory found inside Dera HQ

Last updated on: September 09, 2017 15:05 IST

An illegal fire cracker factory was found on the second day of a massive sanitisation exercise inside the Dera of rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Saturday.

Hordes of police, paramilitary and civil administration personnel were involved in the mammoth search operation which started Friday on the direction of Punjab and Haryana high court.

"A fire cracker factory has been found inside the Dera premises and it is an illegal factory," said state Information and Public Relations Department Deputy Director, Satish Mehra, who has been authorised by the administration to speak to the media.

He said some explosive material to be used in making fire crackers was also found.

"The illegal factory has been sealed," Mehra said.

An unregistered luxury car and some banned currency notes were seized from the Dera of Singh on Friday during the sanitisation exercise which also involved forensic examination of his so-called cave where he allegedly used to sexually exploit women.

Besides, some rooms were also sealed and hard disk drives and unlabelled medicines recovered during the 12-hour day long exercise.

The entire sanitisation process is being videographed and overseen by retired District and Sessions Judge, A K S Pawar, who was appointed as Court Commissioner by the high court on Tuesday.

Curfew remains in force on the road leading inside the dera headquarters. No unauthorised person was being allowed to go inside the Dera premises. However, life remained normal in Sirsa city.

A large number of vehicles including police buses and paramilitary vehicles, Quick Reaction Team vehicles, bomb disposal squad and anti-sabotage team vehicles, carrying cops and paramilitary personnel made their way inside the dera premises, officials said.

Vehicles of the district administration carrying officials drawn from various government departments also made their way inside the Dera premises.

Besides, some fire tenders, heavy earth moving machines and tractors have also been pressed into service for the sanitisation exercise.

Sixteen 'nakas' have been set up near the dera and forty-one companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Sirsa district.

A number of Dera followers who had parted ways with the sect head, have reportedly told the media earlier that except for the Dera chief and his close aides, nobody was allowed to enter the 'Gufa' or private residence.

The Dera, spread over nearly 800 acres, has been divided into ten zones for the purpose of sanitisation and searches, with each zone under the control of a senior officer.

The premises of the Dera, whose chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was jailed for 20 years in two rape cases last month, houses educational institutions, markets, a hospital, stadium, recreational areas and houses.

The Dera chief, who featured in a few films directed and co-produced by himself, also has some shops in the complex where consumer products launched two years ago under "MSG" brand are sold.

Dera violence: 2 Dera members, Punjab police commando held

Two key functionaries of Dera Sacha Sauda were arrested for allegedly inciting violence in Panchkula following the conviction of sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

"Chamkaur Singh, who is the incharge of Dera Sacha Sauda centre in Panchkula and Daan Singh, who is also a key Dera functionary, have been arrested from Chandigarh," Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Manbir Singh said.

Both have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place in Panchkula on August 25, police said.

A Punjab police commando Karamjit Singh, who was part of the Ram Rahim's security was also arrested by Haryana police from Patiala, police said.

The commando was nabbed for his alleged role in hatching a conspiracy to free Ram Rahim Singh from the Panchkula court complex, police said.

"Three of them will be produced in court today," said Panchkula DCP.

Violence had broken out in Panchkula after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in rape case by Special CBI Court on August 25.

The arson and violence left 35 people dead and scores of people injured in Panchkula.

IMAGE: Vehicles of the search team move towards Dera Sacha Sauda on the second day of the search operations inside the Dera headquarters in Sirsa on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo