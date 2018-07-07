rediff.com

Rediff.com  » News » 3 civilians killed in firing by security forces in J-K

3 civilians killed in firing by security forces in J-K

July 07, 2018 14:45 IST

Three civilians were killed allegedly in firing by security forces during clashes with stone-pelting protesters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in Hawoora Mishipora village in Qoimoh area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, a police official said.

 

He said they used force to disperse the protestors and three people were killed, the official said.

Authorities had imposed restrictions in parts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order on the eve of the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, even as a strike called by separatists evoked mixed response in the Valley.

Meanwhile, a strike called by separatists against the shifting of Asiya Andrabi, the chief of radical women’s outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat, to Delhi by the National Investigation Agency, evoked mixed response in the Valley.

The separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership, had on Friday called for a strike to protest the shifting of Andrabi and her colleagues.

Photographs: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

