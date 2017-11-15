Celebrations as Australians vote 'Yes' to same-sex marriage

Last updated on: November 15, 2017 09:49 IST

Emotional embraces, tears of joy and an overwhelming message of equality washed over Australia after a majority of 61.6 per cent voted in favour of legalising gay marriage.

Thousands of ‘Yes’ advocates erupted at the designated areas throughout the country, including the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne and Prince Alfred Park in Sydney.

The ‘Yes’ campaign received 7,817,247 votes compared to 4,873,987 ‘No’ votes, a significant victory for the campaign.

The onus will now be on politicians to pass a bill in parliament to legalise same-sex marriage, allowing Australia to join a host of other countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden and Canada who have already changed their marriage laws.

'Yes' voters erupted in celebrations across Australia after the postal survey returned results of 61.6 per cent in favour of legalising same-sex marriage. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Rebecca Davies and her partner Paula Van Bruggen kiss as they celebrate in the crowd as the result is announced at the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the nation for voting 'overwhelmingly "Yes" for marriage equality, for fairness, for commitment and for love'. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Emotional embraces, tears of joy and an overwhelming message of equality has washed over the nation after months of debate, abuse and pain. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Champagne, bubbles and confetti covered the skies across the nation's majority cities as parties kick off to celebrate the historic moment. The Australian Capital Territory led the way for the 'Yes' campaign, with a monumental 74 per cent in favour of same-sex marriage. Victoria was second with 64.9 per cent, with Western Australia third at 63.7 per cent. New South Wales was the only state or territory not to have a 60 per cent or higher majority of 'Yes' votes, with 57.8 per cent in favour of legalising gay marriage. Of the 150 Federal Electoral Divisions, 133 registered a majority 'Yes'. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

The result of the voluntary survey is not binding but puts pressure on MPs to approve changed marriage laws. Parliamentary debate to legalise same-sex marriage could begin as early as Thursday.Photograph: Melanie Burton/Reuters

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten described the result as a 'fabulous day to be an Australian'. 'Australians have voted for a generous view of themselves, for a modern Australia, where diversity is accepted, supported and respected,' he told a marriage equality rally in Melbourne. Photograph: Steven Saphore/Reuters