Another person found hanging in West Bengal's Purulia, triggers protests

Last updated on: June 02, 2018 14:06 IST

The body of a 35-year-old man was on Saturday found hanging from a high-tension tower in Purulia, triggering protests by locals, police said.

IMAGE: BJP leaders and activists raise slogans during a protest against the deaths of the youth, in front of Katwa Police station in Purba Bardhaman district. Photograph: PTI Photo

The incident comes two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that its worker Trilochon Mahato, 20, who was found hanging from a tree at Balarampur in the district on May 30, was killed by the Trinamool Congress. However, the Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations and termed it as baseless.

The West Bengal government ordered a criminal investigation department probe into Mahato’s death, Assistant Director General Law and order Anuj Sharma said.

The body of Dulal Kumar was found hanging from a tree near a field in Daha village under the same police station area on Saturday morning, Superintendent of Police Joy Biswas said.

Kumar’s death triggered uproar among the locals who put up demonstrations outside the Balarampur police station, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

“We are trying to find out the culprits and an investigation has been initiated. Our officers are there at the spot,” Biswas said.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the West Bengal government over an incident in which the body of an 18-year-old person, whom the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed as its member, was found hanging from a tree near his house in Purulia, allegedly after he was “mercilessly beaten”.

The commission in a statement observed that the content of the news report, if true, amounts to gross violation of human rights of the victim.

IMAGE: BJP workers burn an effigy during a protest over the alleged killing of an 18-year-old BJP Dalit supporter in Purulia district. Photograph: PTI Photo

It has issued a notice to the West Bengal chief secretary, seeking a detailed report, the National Human Rights Commission said.

The director general of police of the state has been asked to intimate the present status of investigation in the case and the steps taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur, the commission said.

They have been given four weeks to respond, it said.

The NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that the youth, “belonging to the Dalit community in Purulia, was mercilessly beaten till he died”.

Later, his body was found hanging from a tree.

“Reportedly, a poster was also found affixed on the back of the body with a message written in Bangla -- “18 bachhor bayose BJP rajneeti. Ebar bojh” which means, ‘BJP politics at the age of 18. Now take this’,” the NHRC said, quoting from reports.

Reportedly, he was a worker of BJP and he had called the family over telephone, saying he was abducted by a group of men on bikes, the commission said in a statement.

The rights panel also observed that India is a democratic country and difference of opinion and ideology are obvious in a multi-party democratic political system.

“Bloodshed in the name of political differences is neither desirable, nor acceptable in a civilised society. Brutal killings of party workers in such a manner are indicative of deficient law and order situation in the state, which does not allow rival political parties to exercise their political rights,” it said.

The right to life of the poor Dalit victim has been grossly violated, which is a glaring instance that law enforcing agencies have failed to protect the precious human life, the NHRC observed.