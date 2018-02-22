Parrikar discharged from hospital, presents budget in assembly

Last updated on: February 22, 2018 19:41 IST

A week after his hospitalisation in Mumbai, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Thursday discharged and soon after he flew in Panaji to present the budget in the state assembly.

Parrikar, who looked weak, spoke only for five minutes while presenting the budget at around 3 pm, and left the House after it was adjourned sine die at around 3.30 pm.

In his address, he told the House that due to his ill- health, he would not be able to present the entire budget on the floor.

He said he would present the supplementary demand for grants before the end of the current financial year.

Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 for a pancreatic problem.

Soon after his discharge this morning, he flew into Panaji and went to his residence. Thereafter, he reached the assembly complex where he chaired a Cabinet meeting, before presenting the budget.

The total budget size is Rs 17,123 crore, which is 6.84 per cent higher than last year.

The vote-on-account for the next five months was subsequently passed by the House.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Speaker of Goa assembly Michael Lobo informed reporters outside the assembly about the chief minister's discharge.

"Parrikar has arrived in Goa. It is a good piece of news that he has been discharged. Parrikar has so much will power that he has recovered, and if he thinks that he should table the budget, he will come and do it," Lobo said.

Later, Parrikar said he would carry on with his regular duties, but his interaction with the public will be limited for some time as advised by doctors.

In a press statement, Parrikar said the overwhelming love shown by people has strengthened his conviction that Goa and Goans are his 'extended family'.

'I thank everyone who wished me for my speedy recovery through messages, letters and prayers at various temples, churches, mosques and in other ways,' Parrikar said.

'I am overwhelmed by the overpouring of your love and affection. It fortifies my conviction that Goa and Goans are my extended family. It is your wishes and prayers which have helped (me) to serve the state and the nation today...,' he said in the statement.

'For complete recovery, I have been advised by the doctors some precautions in the immediate short term. During this period my interaction with the public will be limited. I will be discharging my regular duties and obligations as the chief minister of the state,' he said.

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar arrives at Goa Legislative Assembly to present the budget after being discharged from a hospital, in Panaji on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo