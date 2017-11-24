rediff.com

Parliament's Winter Session to be held from Dec 15 to Jan 5

November 24, 2017 11:32 IST

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Friday recommended that the Winter Session of Parliament be held from December 15 to January 5.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met to decide on the dates of the Winter Session.

 

“We request and seek cooperation from all parties, including the Opposition, for smooth functioning of both Houses to make this session fruitful,” Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar said.

