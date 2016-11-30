Parliament hears Modi's Mann ki Baat, goes cashless

November 30, 2016 16:21 IST

The government's cashless campaign was on Wednesday introduced in Parliament where plastic money payment facilities were launched in all canteens and other eating facilities by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan inaugurates the facility for cashless transactions at Parliament House Canteen in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

The facility has been made available at 19 places in Parliament, including canteens for MPs and media as well as in the Central Hall.

Parliament's Food Committee Chairman A P Jithender Reddy, who played a key role in implementing the cashless system, said that the step was taken to make it easy for those making payments.

He said in the wake of cash crunch, people have been finding it difficult to make payments in Parliament canteens.

"Sometimes, there was no cash to pay or sometimes there was no change available with the canteen cashier. Card payment will address that situation," said Reddy, a Lok Sabha member of Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

"It is an option. We would like to make it cashless area which has benefits for all," he added.

Asked about the reaction, Reddy said everybody in Parliament, including MPs, is happy over the move.

After demonetisation on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been vigorously campaigning for shift to a cashless society across the country.