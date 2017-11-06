Paradise Papers: Over 700 Indians named in leaked tax haven list

November 06, 2017 12:06 IST

The leaked list contains the name of Union minister Jayant Sinha, who responded by saying that the transactions were not done for any 'personal purpose'.

More than a year after the Panama Papers leak, a new release by the United States-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, consisting data from two offshore law firms -- Appleby in Bermuda and Asiaciti in Singapore -- includes names of at least 714 Indians, with an Indian firm figuring as Appleby’s second-largest client globally.

Reports by the Indian Express said that among the 180 countries represented in the data, called Paradise Papers, India ranks 19th in terms of the number of names.

Sinha had worked with Omidyar Network as managing director in India and Omidyar Network had invested in a US company DLight Design that has a subsidiary in Cayman Islands, according to a report based on the Paradise Papers investigation.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Sinha said the transactions were legal and bona fide.

The transactions were undertaken on behalf of highly reputed world-leading organisations in my fiduciary role as partner at Omidyar Network and its designated representative on the DLight Board, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation said.

'It is crucial to note that these transactions were done for DLight as an Omidyar representative, and not for any personal purpose,' he noted.

Sinha, who is a former venture capitalist, also said all these transactions have been fully disclosed to relevant authorities through all necessary filings as required.

'After leaving Omidyar Network, I was asked to continue on the DLight Board as an independent director... On joining the Union Council of Ministers, I immediately resigned from DLight Board and severed my involvement with the company,’ the minister said.

Sinha had earlier served as minister of state for finance.

The list also indicated that the security firm of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha was linked to the two offshore entities.

The MP, however, refused to speak when approached by ANI, and responded in writing that he is observing a silence as a part of seven-day ‘Bhagwat yagna’.

The Paradise Papers contain 13.4 million documents mainly from Appleby.

The files were first obtained by the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, and shared with the ICIJ and partner media outlets.

The leak also revealed that millions of pounds from the private estate of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II have been invested in offshore tax haven funds.

It also reveals business ties of US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to a shipping firm linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

However, there is no suggestion that Ross or the queen's private estate acted illegally.

With PTI inputs.