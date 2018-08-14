rediff.com

2 Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian Army in Kupwara

2 Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian Army in Kupwara

August 14, 2018 12:38 IST

Two Pakistani troopers were killed by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

Indian troops carried out operations on Monday night after the ceasefire violations.

 

“In retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector, own troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed,” Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

