Pak artistes should be beaten with shoes: BJP UP MLA Som

September 26, 2016 17:30 IST

With Pakistani artistes in India facing threats from parties like Maharashtra Navnirman Sena following the Uri terror attack, controversial Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sangeet Som has said that they should be "beaten with shoes".

"There are quite a few artistes who are earning crores from here, no one cares about them in Pakistan. They come to Bollywood and earn in crores then they do 'Gaddari' (betrayal) with India," Som, the MLA from Sardhana in Uttar Pradesh, said.

"They should have given Pakistan a message that we eat and earn here (India) so such incidents (of terrorism) should not happen here," said Som, an accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.

In the wake of the Uri attack by Pakistan-based terrorists which killed 18 Indian soldiers, Raj Thackeray's MNS had told Pakistani actors to leave India immediately, threatening to disrupt the shooting of their movies if they do not comply.

"Such people should be beaten with shoes and forced out of this country at any cost. Even an animal who eats at some person's house shows loyalty. Pakistanis eat from India and then backstab us. (namak harami karte hai). Only a 'Deshbhakt' should stay in India," said Som.

"An answer should be given to them and entire Pakistan. Don't worry, the Indian army will give them a reply," he said.