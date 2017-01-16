3 terrorists killed in Pahalgam encounter

Last updated on: January 16, 2017 12:28 IST

Three terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the army said on Monday.

The terrorists were killed in the encounter at Awoora village in Pahalgam area of the district, an army official said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the village, security forces on Sunday launched a search operation in the area.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon them. The security forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter.

The exchange of fire went on till late in the evening after which it was halted for the night, the official said, adding it was resumed in the wee hours on Monday and the three terrorists were killed in the gunfight.

Three AK-47 rifles have been recovered from the encounter site, the official said adding the operation has been called off.

Police said the terrorists were all locals and belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

The bodies have been handed over to their families after completing all legal formalities, a police official said.

He said the gunned down terrorists have been identified as Abid Sheikh, a resident of Satkapora area of Srigufwara; Maqsood Shah alias Masoom, a resident of Bewoora area of Srigufwara; and Adil Reshi, a resident of Reshi Mohalla area of Bijbehara -- all in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Photograph: ANI