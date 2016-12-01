Opposition seeks Prez intervention in IT Amendment Bill issue

December 01, 2016 15:07 IST

Opposition parties on Thursday decided to approach President Pranab Mukherjee on the Income Tax Amendment Bill to seek his intervention, alleging that the measure was hurriedly passed in Lok Sabha without following the rules.

A meeting of opposition parties was held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday morning. It was decided that their delegation will meet Mukherjee in the evening.

A united Opposition will also hand over a memorandum to the President raising the issue of ‘trampling’ of democratic rights of MPs as the bill was passed without discussion amid din due to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘brute majority’ in the Lower House, leaders said after the meeting.

"Representatives of a number of opposition parties met and decided to approach the President on the issue of Income Tax Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha," Azad said.

The Opposition is also alleging that since Presidential assent was not sought beforehand on the amendments in the Bill, it amounted to ‘undermining’ the authority of the President and rules and procedures were not followed.

The parties have also decided to demand an apology from the prime minister for alleging that they are supporting black money hoarders by opposing demonetisation.

Among various parties that attended Thursday’s meet were the Trinamool Congress, the Left, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party, besides the Janata Dal-United and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.