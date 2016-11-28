Opposition continues to disrupt Parliament seeking PM's presence

November 28, 2016 13:29 IST

Rajya Sabha

A united Opposition on Monday continued to disrupt proceedings in the Rajya Sabha over hardships caused to the people due to demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes, forcing three adjournments in the pre-noon session.

Congress, Trinamool Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party members trooped into the Well shouting slogans against the government, forcing proceedings to be adjourned first for 30 minutes, then till noon and then till 2 pm.

Soon after the House mourned the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and the listed papers were laid, Naresh Agrawal (Samajwadi Party) said nationwide protest is being observed on Monday against demonetisation that has caused hardships to common man.

‘All India Protest’, called Aakrosh Diwas, has been called to highlight the hardships, he said as other opposition leaders including Mayawati (BSP), Derek O’Brien (TMC), Sitaram Yechury (Communist Party of India-Marxist), Anand Sharma (Congress) joined in.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the nation was seething in anger over the hardship and harassment caused because of the announcement made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.

Soon Congress and TMC members trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans against the prime minister. Ruling benches also joined him by shouting slogans favouring start of a discussion on the issue.

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu rose to state that the discussion which had started on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament on November 16 and has not yet concluded, should be resumed, instead of such disruption of proceedings.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien agreed with the suggestion of Naidu but the din continued, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings for half an hour.

When the House met after adjournment, the Opposition was again on their feet shouting slogans like ‘Janta ka paisa janta ko do’ (Give people their money).

Deputy Chairman Kurien insisted that the discussion on the demonetisation be resumed, when Yechury asked ‘why is the prime minister not coming (to the House)?’

“You start. The prime minister will come. How do you know that the prime minister will not come,” Kurien said, adding that it is already on the record that the PM will speak on the issue.

As the Opposition members kept shouting slogans in the Well, the Chair adjourned the House till noon.

When the House reassembled at noon for Question Hour, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he wanted to ‘make it clear’ that 18 Opposition parties have decided to observe ‘Jan Akrosh Divas’ on Monday.

“We did not discuss anything on Bharat Bandh. If anyone has raised the issue of Bharat Bandh, it is the Prime Minister. He is responsible for Bharat Bandh.

“We are observing this day as ‘Jan Aakrosh Divas’ to raise the aakrosh (anger) across the country. There is aakrosh among the youth, the women and the old against this new policy of demonetisation,” Azad said, adding that so far 75 people have lost their lives due to the government’s decision to go for demonetisation.

The senior Congress leader also said a 96-year old man had died while standing in a queue outside a bank in Chennai and also the death of a young girl who did not have money for her wedding.

Earlier, when Ansari allowed Azad to speak, Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu rose to take up an issue saying ‘we need to raise a point’.

Ansari, however, said the floor has already been given to Azad and if the government has a point it would be allowed later.

Amid the din raised by treasury benches, Chairman Hamid Ansari adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm ‘because the House is not being allowed to run’.

Lok Sabha

In Lok Sabha too, a vociferous Opposition continued their protests against the government over the demonetisation issue, forcing adjournment of the proceedings till 2 pm.

Soon after the House expressed its condolences over Castro’s death, Oppositon members, including those from the TMC and Congress, demanded that they wanted to speak on the demonetisation issue.

With Speaker Sumitra Mahajan declining their request and saying that the matter could be taken up after Question Hour, Opposition members trooped into the Well holding placards and shouting slogans against the prime minister as well as the government.

‘No placards please... No papers,’ Mahajan told the protesting members and also reminded them that it was against the rules.

Over 30 members, including from Congress, TMC and the Left parties, were in the Well while members of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were seen standing near their seats.

Amid the din, the Question Hour went on for around 20 minutes and saw four questions as well as supplementaries being taken up. With the protests continuing unabated, Mahajan adjourned the House first till noon then till 2 pm.

