No intention to change names of BHU, AMU: Javadekar

October 09, 2017 19:30 IST

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said the government has no intention to change the names of Aligarh Muslim University and Banaras Hindu University.

A UGC panel has recommended that words such as 'Hindu' and 'Muslim' be dropped from the Banaras Hindu University and the Aligarh Muslim University respectively as they not reflect their secular character.

"AMU and BHU are very old institutions, and we do not intend to change their names. We formed a committee to look into the administrative, academic and research audits of universities.

"The committee studied various aspects and I have not seen what they have said, but there is neither such decision nor is there any such intention to change the names (of these universities)," the HRD minister told reporters here over the reports on the panel's recommendation.

The committee was formed to probe the alleged irregularities in 10 central universities and the recommendations have been made in the audit report of AMU.

Javadekar said that while he is yet to look into the audit reports, the government will take cognisance of any such suggestion.

"The mandate of the committee is to look into the administrative, academic and research audits of universities. We will not take cognisance of what they have recommended outside of this," he said.

According to the panel, the universities can be simply called Aligarh University and Banaras University or be renamed after their founders.

Besides AMU and BHU, other universities that were audited by the panel included Allahabad University, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Uttarakhand, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Jammu, Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha, University of Tripura and Hari Singh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh.

