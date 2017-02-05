Nitish adds 'colour to lotus', triggers JDU-BJP bonhomie speculations

February 05, 2017 21:26 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar adding 'colour' to a 'lotus' painting, drawn by famous Madhubani artist Baoa Devi at the Patna Book Fair on Saturday, has triggered speculation among political circles whether the

Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party may come together again.

Both the BJP and Kumar's party JD-U, which is ruling the state in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, rubbished any such possibility saying not much should be read in the act.

JD-U spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar said it was a "non-issue" and no political meaning should be read in it (adding colour to lotus).

"This is nothing. It is a non-issue. No political meaning should be read in it... The CM goes to the book fair every year and he was invited by the noted Mahdubani artist to paint her drawing this time and he painted it," Neeraj said.

Coming to the issue of 'saffron' colour, Neeraj said "it is very much part of our national flag."

Kumar had added colour to 'lotus', election symbol of the BJP, when Devi had invited him at 23rd Patna Book Fair on Saturday to paint her drawing.

This gave rise to speculation with some even conjecturing whether the colour the chief minister was using in the drawing was indeed saffron or red.

The BJP too dismissed any such speculation of the JD-U joining hands with the saffron forces once again.

"We have supported each other on good work -- like Nitish Kumar having supported demonetisation -- and we supported prohibition. PM Modi believes in Team India and Nitish Kumar, being the CM of a prestigious state, is also the part of Team India..." senior BJP leader and spokesman Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said.

"But so far as alliance is concerned, there is neither any discussion on it nor do I have any information in this regard. He (Kumar) is working on his party's agenda," he said.

The JD-U national president, Kumar, has time and again extended his party's support to the BJP-led government at the Centre that was reciprocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As Kumar extended his unwavering support to the Centre's decision to demonetise high value currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, his allies Congress and RJD were staunchly opposed to the move.

The PM returned Kumar's favour by heaping praise for his (Kumar) commitment to de-addiction and prohibition.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paints a lotus during the inauguration of 23rd Patna Book Fair at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo